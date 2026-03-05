Oil markets rattled as China readies special envoy to mediate in Middle East

The plan was relayed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in separate telephone conversations on March 4 with the United Arab Emirates’ foreign minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, according to statements from China’s Foreign Ministry.

Beijing did not spell out the envoy’s specific remit, and the Trump administration has not publicly indicated it is ready to look to China to help broker an end to the Iran war.

In his call with Sheikh Abdullah, Wang stressed that strikes on innocent civilians and non-military targets should be condemned, warning that the “red line” of protecting civilians must not be crossed.