One Bangkok Awarded 2026 WiredScore Leadership Award

THURSDAY, MARCH 05, 2026

First in Southeast Asia to receive the Technology Leadership Award Neighbourhood in the “Feel Connected” category

Bangkok, Thailand (4 March 2026) One Bangkok has been awarded the 2026 WiredScore Leadership Award, receiving the Technology Leadership Award (Neighbourhood) in the “Feel Connected” category, and is the first neighbourhood-scale development in Southeast Asia to receive this award.

The award recognises district-scale developments that demonstrate leadership in delivering a digitally connected environment across an entire development, including consistent connectivity, seamless digital transitions between buildings and shared spaces, and user-friendly digital services that support everyday life.

At One Bangkok, digital infrastructure is planned as essential urban infrastructure. Designed with resilience and inclusivity in mind, the district’s digital systems support a seamless experience across public areas and buildings, enabling everyday use and experience throughout the district.

