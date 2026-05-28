Osotspa unveils global energy-drink roadmap at THAIFEX 2026

Osotspa Public Company Limited (OSP) has made a major statement at THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2026 under the theme “Thailand’s No.1 Energy, Powering the World”, reinforcing its position as Thailand’s leading energy-drink company on the international stage.

The company’s participation in the event marks a major strategic move to connect its strength in the domestic market with the creation of strategic partnerships and the sustainable expansion of its business globally.

Mookda Pairatchavet, chief executive officer of Osotspa Public Company Limited, said:

“Osotspa’s participation in THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2026 is an important step in demonstrating our potential on the global stage. The company is ready to present product innovations that meet consumer needs in each country, while seeking strategic partners who share the same vision in order to create long-term sustainable growth.

“Osotspa is ready to support partners through its distribution network, consumer insights and world-class production capabilities, both in OEM and ODM formats. We can help customers develop formulas, create suitable packaging and deliver internationally standardised products through a one-stop service.

“We expect business matching at this event to help expand our network and drive Osotspa towards becoming a proud global leader in beverage innovation.”