Japan and Germany pursue space autonomy to reduce external dependence

Bremen Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte has urged Japan and Germany to expand cooperation in space, saying both countries need greater autonomy in the sector to reduce reliance on SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

"We cannot be dependent on what Elon Musk provides," Bovenschulte told Jiji Press in Tokyo on Tuesday (May 26).

He added, "We urgently need an alternative...to (SpaceX's satellite communication network) Starlink."

Bremen, in northern Germany, is a key centre of the country’s aerospace industry and is considered one of Europe’s major space hubs. Bovenschulte identified satellite services as a priority area for joint work with Japan.