EMT to launch first EMTA electric minivehicle in Japan next year

EMT Co., a Japanese-Chinese joint venture created to develop electric vehicles, said on Wednesday (May 27) that its first product, an electric minivehicle, will go on sale in Japan next year.
Headquartered in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, the company plans to introduce four models under the EMTA brand by 2029, while also seeking to move into overseas markets.
The venture is owned by five companies, including Japanese auto parts retailer Autobacs Seven Co. and Chinese automaker Chery Automobile Co. EMT will import vehicles produced in China, although it is also considering manufacturing in Japan in the future.
The company plans to make use of Autobacs’ sales network.
Japan’s electric minivehicle market is currently led by Nissan Motor Co.’s Sakura. Competition in the segment is expected to grow stronger, with Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD Co. preparing to enter the market this summer.
EMT Chief Marketing Officer Susumu Uchikoshi said the launch of the first EMTA model comes at “a good time when the market grows”.
He added, “We hope to show our presence not only in the electric minivehicle segment but also in the overall minivehicle market.”