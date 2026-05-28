EMT to launch first EMTA electric minivehicle in Japan next year

THURSDAY, MAY 28, 2026
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Jiji Press
EMT to launch first EMTA electric minivehicle in Japan next year

The Yokohama-based venture will import China-made vehicles as it targets four EMTA models by 2029 and a broader overseas expansion.

  • Japanese-Chinese joint venture EMT will launch its first electric minivehicle in Japan next year under the brand name EMTA.
  • The vehicles will be produced in China by partner Chery Automobile and sold through the retail network of Japanese auto parts company Autobacs Seven.
  • This is the first of four models the company plans to introduce by 2029, with future plans for overseas expansion and potential manufacturing in Japan.
  • The EMTA will enter a growing electric minivehicle market, competing with established models like the Nissan Sakura and new entrants such as BYD.

EMT Co., a Japanese-Chinese joint venture created to develop electric vehicles, said on Wednesday (May 27) that its first product, an electric minivehicle, will go on sale in Japan next year.

Headquartered in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, the company plans to introduce four models under the EMTA brand by 2029, while also seeking to move into overseas markets.

The venture is owned by five companies, including Japanese auto parts retailer Autobacs Seven Co. and Chinese automaker Chery Automobile Co. EMT will import vehicles produced in China, although it is also considering manufacturing in Japan in the future.

The company plans to make use of Autobacs’ sales network.

Japan’s electric minivehicle market is currently led by Nissan Motor Co.’s Sakura. Competition in the segment is expected to grow stronger, with Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD Co. preparing to enter the market this summer.

EMT Chief Marketing Officer Susumu Uchikoshi said the launch of the first EMTA model comes at “a good time when the market grows”.

He added, “We hope to show our presence not only in the electric minivehicle segment but also in the overall minivehicle market.”

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