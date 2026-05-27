Japan to roll out upgraded five-level disaster warning system

Japan will begin using an overhauled weather warning framework on Thursday (May 27), as the country prepares for its rainy and typhoon seasons.

The Japan Meteorological Agency and the land ministry will introduce a revised five-level alert system covering flooding, heavy rain, landslides and storm surges. The new structure links each stage of danger with the action municipalities are expected to take.

At Level 5, an emergency warning will be issued when a natural disaster may have already occurred. Municipalities will then declare a Level 5 situation and order residents to take emergency action to protect themselves.