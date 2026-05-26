Quad ministers deepen energy, minerals and maritime cooperation

The Quad’s foreign ministers left their New Delhi meeting on Tuesday (May 26) with a pledge to expand practical cooperation, but without fixing a date for a leaders’ summit among Japan, the United States, Australia and India.

At the centre of the talks was an agreement to create a new framework on energy security and critical minerals. The plan is designed to deal with supply-chain risks linked to tensions in the Middle East and to curb reliance on China, which holds a dominant position in the critical minerals market.

The meeting was attended by Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Motegi told a joint press conference after the talks that he had outlined to the other ministers a new free and open Indo-Pacific initiative drawn up by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

“Today’s Quad meeting sent an unwavering message that we will strongly advance our practical cooperation to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” Motegi said at the meeting.

The four countries also agreed to maintain their push for maritime security cooperation. Wong said Japan, the US, Australia and India would help Fiji develop ports, an effort apparently aimed at checking China’s growing influence in the South Pacific.