Middle East conflict hits Malaysian food riders as orders fall

Five years into delivering meals, Rahmat Ramli says the job is no longer bringing in the same returns.

The rider, who was met in downtown Johor Baru, said most Malaysians had recently been turning to meals prepared at home instead of eating out or placing orders through online food-delivery services.

That shift, he said, had left riders with fewer assignments since the Middle East conflict began on Feb 28, while delivery fees had also continued to fall.

“Our delivery fees have been reduced from RM4.50 in 2024 to RM4 in 2025 and RM3 since early this year,” he said.

Rahmat said the cuts had also affected double-order commissions, even though riders should be paid more when they handle more than one order in a single run.