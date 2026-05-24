Berjaya Air targets Thailand and ASEAN with ATR HighLine debut

Mohd Amri Mohd Akib, General Manager of Berjaya Air, said the airline’s expanded network would improve access to key regional destinations.

“With the introduction of seven routes comprising two existing and five new destinations, including Koh Samui, Phu Quoc, Medan, Pekanbaru and Batam, we aim to provide travellers with greater accessibility alongside a seamless and elevated travel experience,” he said.

“This expansion also enhances connectivity to Berjaya Group’s portfolio of hotels and resorts, including destinations such as The Taaras Resort on Redang Island.”

As Berjaya Air enters this new phase, the airline is reaffirming its commitment to elevating regional travel through comfort, exclusivity and seamless connectivity. With curated experiences, closer integration with premium destinations and a boutique aviation model, Berjaya Air aims to set a new benchmark for more personal and refined regional flying.

ATR HighLine cabin certified for commercial operations

ATR’s new cabin concept received certification from both the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and Malaysian authorities earlier this month, confirming its readiness for commercial operations worldwide.

The aircraft features a fully bespoke all-business-class cabin with 26 seats in a spacious 1-1 layout. The configuration gives every passenger direct aisle access and views from multiple windows.

The handcrafted ETEREA seats by Geven are the widest ever installed on the ATR platform. They offer generous personal space, alongside a refined side console with integrated stowage.

One of the cabin’s most distinctive features is its executive-style ceiling, where overhead bins have been replaced with sleek valance panels. The design opens up the cabin, allows more natural light into the interior and creates a sense of space comparable with large private aircraft, while retaining the efficiency of a regional turboprop.

ATR CEO Nathalie Tarnaud Laude said the milestone showed how the ATR family continued to evolve in response to changing market expectations.

“The ATR HighLine cabin collection opens new possibilities for operators seeking exceptional onboard comfort while leveraging all the efficiency and operational benefits of the aircraft,” she said.

“Together with Berjaya Air, we are demonstrating the inherent versatility of the ATR platform, capable of adapting to a wide range of operator needs without compromising its core strengths.”

Berjaya Air is scheduled to take delivery of a second factory-new ATR 72-600 in the same All-Business Class configuration in the third quarter of this year.

Southeast Asia emerges as a key growth market

Jean-Pierre Clercin, Managing Director and Head of Region for Asia Pacific at ATR, said Southeast Asia remained one of the world’s most dynamic and promising aviation markets, particularly for regional aviation.

The region already plays a central role for ATR, with around 200 aircraft in operation across Southeast Asia out of approximately 500 across Asia and Oceania, he said, adding that the company’s strong network of operators in the region reflected robust market demand.

In Malaysia, the market is evolving in a tangible way. The entry into service of the first ATR 72-600 in ATR HighLine All-Business Class configuration with Berjaya Air represents a significant milestone, not only for ATR but for regional aviation more broadly.

“The new premium offering reflects a shift towards higher-value regional travel, combining operational efficiency with an enhanced passenger experience,” he said.

Clercin added that the delivery also marked the beginning of renewed momentum for the ATR 72-600 in Malaysia. Looking ahead, AirBorneo is expected to take delivery of the first of eight aircraft by the end of 2027, further strengthening the country’s regional aviation landscape.

While Berjaya Air will focus on premium regional travel, AirBorneo is set to use the aircraft to support essential connectivity in East Malaysia. Together, the two models highlight the versatility of the ATR platform across different operating needs.

More broadly, these developments point to key structural trends in Malaysia’s aviation market, including the emergence of differentiated business models, the expansion of new cross-border routes across Southeast Asia and growing demand for tourism-led travel, particularly between major hubs and island destinations such as Langkawi and Redang.

Thailand and ASEAN connectivity gain momentum

Clercin said ATR was also seeing increasing momentum in Thailand, with growing interest from authorities in strengthening regional connectivity as part of wider mobility and economic development goals.

Southeast Asia’s geography, with its archipelagos, dense forests and limited ground infrastructure, makes air connectivity essential. Regional aviation plays a critical role in linking communities, supporting tourism and enabling economic development in areas where alternative transport options are often less efficient or viable.

“The region’s continued success will depend on further development of regional connectivity and new routes, fleet modernisation towards more efficient and lower-emission aircraft, and the ability to offer affordable and reliable mobility solutions,” he said.

Clercin noted that, in this context, turboprops were particularly well suited to Southeast Asia. Their efficiency, ability to operate from short and challenging runways, and lower operating costs make them ideal for opening new routes, stimulating traffic and supporting sustainable growth.

As demand for regional connectivity continues to rise, Southeast Asia is expected to remain a major growth engine for the global aviation industry, with significant untapped potential across markets such as Vietnam, Indonesia and the wider ASEAN region.

About ATR

ATR is the world’s leading regional aircraft manufacturer, producing the ATR 42 and ATR 72, the best-selling aircraft in the below-90-seat market segment. The company’s vision is to accelerate sustainable connections for people, communities and businesses, no matter how remote.

Operated by around 200 airlines in more than 100 countries, ATR aircraft open an average of 120 new routes every year, supporting regional development and improving access to essential services such as healthcare and education.