AOT says PSC rise will fund airport upgrades and serve national interest

FRIDAY, MAY 22, 2026
AOT says PSC rise will fund airport upgrades and serve national interest

AOT will raise the international departure PSC to 1,120 baht from June 20, using the revenue to expand airport capacity.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) has confirmed it will proceed with an increase in the Passenger Service Charge (PSC) for departing passengers from June 20, saying the move will serve Thailand’s long-term interests by improving airport services and capacity.

Paweena Jariyathitipong, President of AOT, addressed comments by Tony Fernandes, founder and CEO of Capital A, the parent company of AirAsia, who had opposed the increase in the departure passenger service charge.

She said AOT stood by the adjustment, saying the revenue would be used for the benefit of Thailand by developing airport services and strengthening the country’s competitiveness in handling passengers.

Paweena said the additional fee would be collected from departing passengers, of whom 95% are served by full-service airlines, while low-cost airlines would account for only 1% of those affected. AOT therefore needed to listen to the majority, she said, adding that the increase was for the public interest.

She warned that opposition to the increase could cause the country to lose benefits. The slower Thailand develops, the slower its competitiveness will become, especially when competing with airports in neighbouring countries that charge higher fees. Thai airlines, she added, cannot ask those countries to lower their airport charges.

AOT says PSC rise will fund airport upgrades and serve national interest

AOT will raise the PSC to 1,120 baht per person, from the current 730 baht, an increase of 390 baht. The new rate will take effect on June 20, 2026, at all six AOT airports:

  • Suvarnabhumi Airport
  • Don Mueang Airport
  • Chiang Mai Airport
  • Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai Airport
  • Phuket Airport
  • Hat Yai Airport

The domestic passenger service charge will remain unchanged at 130 baht per person. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand’s announcement has already been published in the Royal Gazette.

AOT plans to use PSC revenue to continuously upgrade infrastructure at all six airports, with the aim of improving passenger convenience, speed and safety.

Initially, AOT has a five-year plan to expand airport capacity, with total investment of around 80 billion baht. Most projects have already undergone feasibility studies and are being submitted to the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) for consideration.

AOT says PSC rise will fund airport upgrades and serve national interest

The projects include:

  • East Expansion project, with investment of around 12 billion baht. The project has already been submitted to the Cabinet Secretariat. If approved by the Cabinet, the bidding process can begin immediately. The tender is expected to take four months, with construction likely to begin late this year. Construction will take four years, with services expected to open in 2030.
  • Don Mueang Airport Development Phase 3, with total investment of 69 billion baht. During the first five years, the initial infrastructure and Terminal 3 will be developed at a cost of around 30 billion baht. The project is currently awaiting consideration by the NESDC and the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP). It is expected to be submitted to the Cabinet this year, with construction starting early next year.
  • Suvarnabhumi Airport master plan development project, based on the 2025 edition of the master plan. This is expected to involve the construction of infrastructure and utility systems, with total investment of around 20 billion baht.
  • Phuket Airport Phase 2, with investment of around 10 billion baht, to expand capacity to handle up to 18 million passengers per year, up from the current 12.5 million passengers per year.

In addition to airport development, AOT also plans to improve services inside airports to make travel more convenient for passengers.

It will introduce the Common Use Passenger Processing System (CUPPS) to reduce waiting times, improve check-in efficiency and enhance the overall passenger experience.

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