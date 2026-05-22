AOT says PSC rise will fund airport upgrades and serve national interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) has confirmed it will proceed with an increase in the Passenger Service Charge (PSC) for departing passengers from June 20, saying the move will serve Thailand’s long-term interests by improving airport services and capacity.

Paweena Jariyathitipong, President of AOT, addressed comments by Tony Fernandes, founder and CEO of Capital A, the parent company of AirAsia, who had opposed the increase in the departure passenger service charge.

She said AOT stood by the adjustment, saying the revenue would be used for the benefit of Thailand by developing airport services and strengthening the country’s competitiveness in handling passengers.

Paweena said the additional fee would be collected from departing passengers, of whom 95% are served by full-service airlines, while low-cost airlines would account for only 1% of those affected. AOT therefore needed to listen to the majority, she said, adding that the increase was for the public interest.

She warned that opposition to the increase could cause the country to lose benefits. The slower Thailand develops, the slower its competitiveness will become, especially when competing with airports in neighbouring countries that charge higher fees. Thai airlines, she added, cannot ask those countries to lower their airport charges.