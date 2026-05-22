Thailand Tracks 126 Travellers from African Ebola Zones as Border Controls Tighten

Health officials confirm no suspected cases have been detected in Thailand after a new decree activates strict 21-day screening for arrivals from the DRC and Uganda.
Thailand's Department of Disease Control (DDC) has tracked 126 travellers arriving from Ebola-hit countries over the past three weeks, placing international airports and border checkpoints on high alert.
The intensified surveillance follows a Ministry of Public Health decree published in the Royal Gazette, officially designating the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda as dangerous communicable disease zones.
The legislative move mirrors the World Health Organisation’s decision to declare the current African outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.
Health authorities are closely monitoring the lethal Bundibugyo strain, which has already caused an estimated 254 cases and 160 deaths in Africa.
DDC Spokesperson Dr Jurai Wongsawat confirmed that while the virus carries a high mortality rate, no suspected or confirmed cases have been detected within Thailand.
Epidemiologists note that while the Bundibugyo strain currently lacks an approved vaccine or targeted therapeutic treatment, it spreads significantly slower than respiratory viruses like COVID-19, requiring direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected individual or host animals such as fruit bats.
Under the new health protocols, inbound travellers who have visited the designated zones within the 21-day incubation period face rigorous, tiered health measures handled by border health control teams:
Observation: Asymptomatic travellers face no movement restrictions but must undergo daily temperature logging and symptom tracking by public health officers for 21 days.
Quarantine: Arrivals deemed high-risk or presenting borderline symptoms will be transferred to a state facility or isolated at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute.
Isolation: Passengers showing clear, definitive symptoms at international entry points will be immediately admitted to hospital isolation wards.
Of the 126 travellers registered between 29 April and 18 May, 114 arrived from Uganda and 12 from the DRC, with the vast majority entering through Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport.
Officials have also extended surveillance to passengers arriving via indirect flights or non-transit routes if their travel history shows exposure to the affected regions.
The deputy spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, Lalida Phaeriswivatana, stated that the government has integrated operations across multiple agencies to bolster public health confidence.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) is working with airlines to screen passengers at their point of origin, verify pre-travel health registrations, and conduct mid-flight contingency drills.
Mandatory Pre-Arrival Registration:
Foreign Nationals: Must register in advance via the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) system.
Thai Nationals: Must register via the Thai Health Pass portal.
The government has assured the public that the national healthcare system is fully equipped with specialized diagnostic laboratories and mobile investigation units to manage any potential imported cases swiftly. Citizens have been urged to stay informed through official channels and remain calm.