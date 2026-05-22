Thailand Tracks 126 Travellers from African Ebola Zones as Border Controls Tighten

Health officials confirm no suspected cases have been detected in Thailand after a new decree activates strict 21-day screening for arrivals from the DRC and Uganda.

Thailand's Department of Disease Control (DDC) has tracked 126 travellers arriving from Ebola-hit countries over the past three weeks, placing international airports and border checkpoints on high alert.

The intensified surveillance follows a Ministry of Public Health decree published in the Royal Gazette, officially designating the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda as dangerous communicable disease zones.

The legislative move mirrors the World Health Organisation’s decision to declare the current African outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Health authorities are closely monitoring the lethal Bundibugyo strain, which has already caused an estimated 254 cases and 160 deaths in Africa.

DDC Spokesperson Dr Jurai Wongsawat confirmed that while the virus carries a high mortality rate, no suspected or confirmed cases have been detected within Thailand.

Epidemiologists note that while the Bundibugyo strain currently lacks an approved vaccine or targeted therapeutic treatment, it spreads significantly slower than respiratory viruses like COVID-19, requiring direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected individual or host animals such as fruit bats.



