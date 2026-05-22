Thailand turns to AI and science to upgrade durian export quality

Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) is pushing the use of science, artificial intelligence and advanced technology to transform the country’s durian industry, with a focus on more accurate quality checks, stronger export standards and circular-economy innovation.

Deputy Prime Minister and MHESI Minister Yodchanan Wongsawat visited Chanthaburi province to inspect how science, technology and innovation are being applied to improve the fruit export sector, strengthen supply-chain management and support durian processing.

Yodchanan said durian should not be viewed merely as an ordinary economic fruit, but as a high-value agricultural product with significant room for further development.

He said seeing the full durian cycle, from upstream variety management to advanced processing, had reinforced his confidence that science and innovation were no longer confined to laboratories, but were now being used directly in farmers’ orchards.

The ministry’s key goal, he said, is to help Thailand develop its own technology by using the diversity and distinctive qualities of Thai fruit as a foundation for research and innovation.