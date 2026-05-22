Thailand turns to AI and science to upgrade durian export quality

Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) is pushing the use of science, artificial intelligence and advanced technology to transform the country’s durian industry, with a focus on more accurate quality checks, stronger export standards and circular-economy innovation.
Deputy Prime Minister and MHESI Minister Yodchanan Wongsawat visited Chanthaburi province to inspect how science, technology and innovation are being applied to improve the fruit export sector, strengthen supply-chain management and support durian processing.
Yodchanan said durian should not be viewed merely as an ordinary economic fruit, but as a high-value agricultural product with significant room for further development.
He said seeing the full durian cycle, from upstream variety management to advanced processing, had reinforced his confidence that science and innovation were no longer confined to laboratories, but were now being used directly in farmers’ orchards.
The ministry’s key goal, he said, is to help Thailand develop its own technology by using the diversity and distinctive qualities of Thai fruit as a foundation for research and innovation.
MHESI highlighted five major areas of development aimed at upgrading the durian industry.
First, modern fruit packing houses are being enhanced with artificial intelligence. Thai private-sector operators have begun using AI to check durian ripeness and sort fruit by weight group more accurately. International-standard processing plants are also being used, including freeze-drying systems and vacuum-frying technology.
Second, nuclear technology is being used to support exports. Controlled doses of X-rays can help extend shelf life, slow ripening and eliminate quarantine pests, making it easier for Thai fruit to meet strict standards in markets such as the United States and China.
The ministry also pointed to the success of gamma-ray technology in sterilising fruit flies, a programme piloted in Chanthaburi for more than 20 years, which has helped reduce chemical use and lower costs for farmers.
Third, non-destructive quality inspection is being developed to replace traditional methods. Frequency-based technology is being used to check whether durians are young or mature, while also calculating flesh weight and moisture content with greater precision.
This marks a shift from the traditional “knocking stick” method towards a scientific standard that can gain international acceptance. The technology is also being extended to other fruits, alongside proactive research to prevent root and stem rot disease in durian orchards.
Fourth, new value is being created through the circular economy. The Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research and university networks have succeeded in extracting high-quality cellulose and fibre from durian peel, which was previously treated as waste.
The material can be developed into premium-grade paper pulp, eco-friendly packaging and composite panels for sustainable furniture, helping reduce the carbon footprint.
Fifth, advanced processing is being used to turn durian flesh into innovative drink products, including ready-to-drink durian juice and durian powder for beverages, while preserving the fruit’s distinctive aroma and creating a smoother, well-balanced taste.
“Today is another day when I can clearly see the opportunity,” Yodchanan said. “Bringing science together with the resources we already have will not only increase the value of durian, but also improve farmers’ quality of life and help drive Thailand towards becoming a sustainable capital of fruit innovation.”
Chanthaburi Deputy Governor Thawatchai Namsamut said the province produces more than 800,000 tonnes of fruit a year and serves as one of Thailand’s key fruit collection and distribution hubs.
He said applying technology throughout the supply chain — from production, sorting and processing to transport — is vital for building confidence in both domestic and international markets.
During the visit, the MHESI delegation also toured Gao Fong Cold Storage, which specialises in durian processing and freezing using liquid nitrogen technology to preserve product quality and flavour.
The facility also operates international-standard temperature-controlled storage and transport systems, supporting the continued expansion of Thai fruit in global markets.