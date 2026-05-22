Thailand Drives Trademarking of ‘Sound Marks’ to Shield Brands from AI Deepfakes

The Department of Intellectual Property urges companies and celebrities to secure audio rights as voice-cloning technology threatens brand identity.



Thailand's Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) is urging local businesses and creators to register "sound marks" to protect their commercial identity and build a legal shield against artificial intelligence and deepfake voice-cloning technology.

The government-led push targets non-traditional trademarks, such as jingles, app launch sounds, and signature vocal phrases. Intellectual property officials argue that audio branding has become a vital asset in the digital economy, helping consumers instantly link specific sounds to products and services.

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the DIP, highlighted that global stars like Taylor Swift have already legalised their vocal property by registering phrases like "Hey, it's Taylor Swift" with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

She warned that as generative AI increasingly masters the ability to seamlessly mimic human voices, businesses face a rising risk of identity theft, commercial exploitation, and consumer confusion if their audio assets remain unprotected.

