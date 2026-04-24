Khon Kaen GI mango takes the spotlight on Nadech-Yaya wedding menu

Five districts, three provinces

The Ban Haet Khon Kaen Nam Dok Mai golden mango used at the wedding is a GI mango with a clear local identity. It is grown across five districts in three provinces: Ban Haet, Pueai Noi and Ban Phai districts in Khon Kaen; Bua Lai district in Nakhon Ratchasima; and Kosum Phisai district in Maha Sarakham.

The growing areas are plains surrounded by mountain ranges and hills, with major natural water sources from the Mun and Chi river basins. The climate alternates between rainfall and dry spells, while the soil is sandy loam or sandy soil with good drainage.

The soil is also rich in key nutrients such as potassium and phosphorus, formed through the decomposition of rock and organic matter. These conditions are highly suitable for mango cultivation, as mango trees require relatively little water and grow well in this type of soil.

The result is a large mango with thin skin. When ripe, it has a golden-yellow peel, firm deep-yellow flesh, no fibres, and a sweet, fragrant flavour. The mango is in demand in both domestic and overseas markets, with key export destinations including South Korea, Japan and China.

From local GI fruit to contemporary wedding menu

For the special occasion, Chef Kham Nang, or Nattaporn Komjit of Huen Kham Nang, who was responsible for designing the wedding menu, used Ban Haet Khon Kaen Nam Dok Mai golden mango to create several items.

The menu included golden mango tea, fresh mango juice and Ban Haet mango sticky rice. The chef placed importance on every step, from selecting quality ingredients to designing the flavour and presentation, so the dishes could serve sweetness while reflecting the mango’s local identity.

The concept not only brought the charm of a GI ingredient into contemporary menus, but also gave consumers a chance to learn more about this GI product. It also created another practical channel to support farmers in the production area.

Consumers interested in visiting the production area and trying Ban Haet Khon Kaen Nam Dok Mai golden mango can visit the Ban Haet Mango for Export Community Enterprise in Nong Saeng subdistrict, Ban Haet district, Khon Kaen province.

Orders can also be placed through Suthee Thinrat, chairman of the community enterprise group, at 086-5334139. The GI mango is also available at department stores, including CentralPlaza Khon Kaen.

Buying GI products directly from production areas or from trusted sales channels helps assure consumers that they are receiving quality products from genuine GI sources, Auramon said.

She added that supporting GI products not only helps raise community income, but also preserves local wisdom and the unique identity of products linked to their places of origin.

DIP encouraged consumers to support Thai GI fruits and products from production areas and other distribution channels, helping distribute income to farmers and drive sustainable community economies.

More information on GI products is available via Facebook: GI Thailand or the DIP hotline 1368.