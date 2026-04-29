US-China summit may put Taiwan independence stance under pressure

Former US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell has warned that China may use the upcoming US-China summit to advance its “ambitions” over Taiwan, saying the issue could become a central objective for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Speaking in an interview with Jiji Press on Monday (April 27), Campbell said he was concerned that Xi may directly press US President Donald Trump to openly oppose Taiwanese independence.

Trump is scheduled to visit Beijing on May 14-15, where he is expected to pursue major commercial agreements, including increased Chinese purchases of US farm products. However, Campbell warned that Xi could seek a change in Washington’s long-standing wording on Taiwan in exchange, moving the US stance from “not supporting” Taiwanese independence to explicitly “opposing” it.

Campbell said “the issue of Taiwan figures prominently” in Xi’s hopes for Trump’s trip. He also described China’s lack of concern over the visit, despite current US military operations in the Middle East, as “unusual,” saying it “suggests that they have a plan.” He added that Chinese officials know “what they’d like to accomplish” when Xi meets Trump.