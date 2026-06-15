Laguna Phuket Marathon grows into global sports draw

The 2026 edition also drew attention for its celebrity turnout. Actress Ann Thongprasom joined the half marathon, adding star power to the event while demonstrating her own commitment to fitness. Rock singer Artiwara “Toon Bodyslam” Kongmalai and actress Rachwin “Koy” Wongviriya also took part in the 2KM Junior Run with their children, Wela and Talay, reinforcing the family-friendly appeal of the event.









Thai running influencers and content creators also helped energise the course, including Run with Xa, Team Suea Phen and Earth Oscar, who brought colour and online visibility to the race. Their presence reflected how major sports events are increasingly shaped not only by competition, but also by lifestyle content, social media engagement and community participation.

One of the strongest themes of the event was inclusive sport. The race highlighted senior participants as proof that running can remain accessible across generations. In the 5-kilometre race, two 83-year-old participants, Arak Thongtan and Somboon Chaipinitphan, completed the course with times recorded at 51:56.30 and 33:46.50 respectively, offering one of the most warmly received stories of the event.





That message was already visible in 2025, when organisers introduced awards for runners aged 70 and above. The full marathon winner in the 70-plus category was 72-year-old Anon Kulpattanasophon, while the half marathon title in the same age group went to 73-year-old Bhasker Desai from India. Their success helped strengthen the race’s image as an event open to participants of all ages and abilities.





On the competitive side, 2026 became a standout year for Chinese elite runners. It was the first time the Phuket course welcomed elite runners from China, and they made an immediate impact by sweeping the full marathon titles. Zhipeng Huang won the men’s full marathon in 02:45:35, while Ling Wu took the women’s title in 03:03:46.



Their victories marked a shift from the previous year, when the men’s full marathon title went to local Phuket runner Apichai Phuchit, who won in 02:51:48. The 2025 women’s full marathon champion was Mayumi Watanabe of Japan, who finished in 03:27:05. In the half marathon that year, the men’s winner was B Mungai Kirogoi of Kenya, while Japanese running influencer Chiaki Morikawa won the women’s race.





Beyond the finish line, organisers also used the 2026 event to support local children through the Running Club Affiliate Programme. The programme raised more than 40,000 baht from entry-fee contributions, with the proceeds given to Laguna Phuket for its Children First Fund, which supports food and nutrition for more than 400 underprivileged children in Phuket.

The charity element added another layer to the race’s identity, positioning it not only as a tourism and fitness event but also as a platform for returning value to the local community. Participants were able to combine travel, sport, photography, leisure and social contribution in one weekend.

The wider economic impact remains central to the event’s importance. In 2025, Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat described the marathon as a source of pride for the province and a clear reflection of Phuket’s potential as a sports tourism hub. He said the event helped stimulate the economy and supported local communities, particularly during the green season.

The setting of Laguna Phuket has also played a major role in shaping the event’s destination appeal. The integrated resort complex covers more than 1,000 acres and offers hotels, leisure facilities and lifestyle activities alongside the race. During the 2025 edition, the Laguna Lifestyle Market added to the atmosphere with local food, live music and health-related products, helping circulate spending within the area.

Paul Wilson, managing director of Laguna Phuket, said previously that the event was more than a race, describing it as a platform to promote sustainable wellness tourism. Roman Floesser, chief executive of the event organiser, also viewed its success as proof of the power of community and the sporting spirit created when runners from different backgrounds come together.

Laguna Phuket Marathon has been held continuously for 20 years and is certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races and World Athletics, helping strengthen its credibility among international runners. That recognition has contributed to its development from a local resort-based race into a recognised running destination for participants from around the world.

With the 20th-anniversary edition now concluded, the event has reinforced a broader message for Phuket: sports tourism is no longer a side activity, but a serious driver of travel, spending, health culture and international visibility. For runners who missed this year’s race, organisers have already pointed to next year’s Laguna Phuket Marathon as another opportunity to experience the island through a full lifestyle running weekend.

Bangkokbiznews