North Korea holds first Pyongyang marathon after pandemic

Athletes from China, Ethiopia and other countries participated in the event, according to state TV. The marathon is one of several events held to celebrate the April 15 birthday of Kim Il Sung, North Korea's founder and grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un.

About 200 foreigners arrived on Friday and Saturday in Pyongyang, where those running practiced at a hotel for the Sunday race, said Simon Cockerell, general manager at Beijing-based Koryo Tours, in Instagram posts.