Venomous Portuguese man o’ war prompts Phuket beach warning

Lifeguards stationed at Kata Noi beach in Karon subdistrict, Mueang district, Phuket, on Friday found a Portuguese man o’ war, a highly venomous marine creature, washed ashore, raising concern among tourists and seaside operators in the area.

There have also been reports of Portuguese man o’ war sightings in several other areas of Phuket, including Nai Harn beach, Ya Nui beach and Racha Island. Officials have stepped up surveillance and issued warnings to the public, as the venom of this species can cause intense burning pain and may be life-threatening in some cases.

Checks found that lifeguards and relevant agencies had rushed to install warning signs along beaches and inform tourists to take extra care, especially those entering the sea during this period.

Although the Portuguese man o’ war resembles a jellyfish, it is in fact a venomous marine animal with long tentacles that can still release venom even after it has died. Contact may cause swelling, burn-like rashes, nausea, breathing difficulty or loss of consciousness.