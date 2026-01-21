Songkhla steps up beach safety as venomous jellyfish season begins

Songkhla City Municipality has stepped up beach safety measures as the early-year season for venomous jellyfish begins, urging tourists to look for the “yellow flag” and warning signs before entering the sea.

If stung, do not rub the affected area; pour vinegar on it immediately.

Yellow flags were installed along the shoreline

From January to March each year, ocean currents carry venomous jellyfish towards the coast of Songkhla province, particularly around Samila Beach and Chalathat Beach.

Songkhla City Municipality has installed “yellow flags” and placed public warning signs along the shoreline to alert tourists to take care and avoid swimming in high-risk areas where jellyfish are present in large numbers.