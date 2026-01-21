null

Songkhla steps up beach safety as venomous jellyfish season begins

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21, 2026

Songkhla City Municipality has placed yellow flags and warning signs along Samila and Chalathat beaches, urging swimmers to avoid high-risk areas and to use vinegar immediately, never fresh water or alcohol, if stung.

  • Songkhla's venomous jellyfish season runs from January to March, particularly affecting Samila and Chalathat beaches.
  • Authorities have raised safety measures by installing yellow flags and warning signs to alert tourists of high-risk swimming areas.
  • In case of a sting, the official first aid advice is to immediately pour vinegar on the wound for at least 30 seconds and not to rub the affected area.
  • Tourists are urged to check for warning flags and follow lifeguard instructions before entering the water.

Songkhla City Municipality has stepped up beach safety measures as the early-year season for venomous jellyfish begins, urging tourists to look for the “yellow flag” and warning signs before entering the sea.

If stung, do not rub the affected area; pour vinegar on it immediately.

Yellow flags were installed along the shoreline

From January to March each year, ocean currents carry venomous jellyfish towards the coast of Songkhla province, particularly around Samila Beach and Chalathat Beach.

Songkhla City Municipality has installed “yellow flags” and placed public warning signs along the shoreline to alert tourists to take care and avoid swimming in high-risk areas where jellyfish are present in large numbers.

What to do and first aid for venomous jellyfish stings

Jellyfish venom can cause severe burning pain, tissue damage, shock, and may be fatal.

If someone is injured after coming into contact with a venomous jellyfish, follow these steps:

  • Get the injured person out of the water immediately, and call for help from nearby officials.
  • Do not rub the affected area: rubbing or scrubbing can spread the stinging cells further into the body.
  • Pour vinegar over the sting: continuously for at least 30 seconds.
  • Important caution: do not rinse the wound with fresh water or alcohol, as this can worsen the effects by causing the venom to discharge further.
  • Seek medical care immediately: take the patient to the nearest hospital as quickly as possible.

Advice for tourists

Before entering the sea, please check beach conditions.

If you see stranded jellyfish or if officials have put up warning flags, avoid going into the water and follow lifeguards’ instructions strictly.

Contact for assistance

  • Emergency hotline: 1669
  • Lifeguards (Songkhla City Municipality): 0-7430-0066

