null

Phu Ruea chills to 7°C as tourists chase sunrise and mist

SATURDAY, JANUARY 10, 2026

Phu Ruea National Park in Loei recorded 7°C on Jan 10, with a sea of mist and sunrise views drawing crowds. Visitors urged to pack warm gear

Phu Ruea chills to 7°C as tourists chase sunrise and mist

Tourism in Thailand’s winter season is in full swing in Loei, with visitors flocking to Phu Ruea National Park after temperatures at the summit fell to 7°C on the morning of 10 January 2026.

The cold snap brought lively scenes at the viewpoint as tourists gathered early to enjoy the crisp air — some joking they could “see their breath” — while taking photos against a dramatic sea of mist drifting across the mountaintop.

Phu Ruea chills to 7°C as tourists chase sunrise and mist

The misty landscape, set against green pine forests and seasonal flower fields, quickly became a social media favourite. Many visitors also waited for the first sunrise light, as the sun emerged through thin fog and chilly winds, creating a memorable winter moment.

Visitor advice

Park staff urged anyone planning a trip in the coming days to prepare properly for cold conditions at higher altitude:

  • Bring thick warm clothing, including a jacket, gloves, socks and a woollen hat
  • Get enough rest and take care of your health before travelling
  • Book accommodation or campsites in advance, as weekends can be especially busy

Credit: Phu Ruea National Park – Phu Ruea National Park (official page)

Phu Ruea chills to 7°C as tourists chase sunrise and mist Phu Ruea chills to 7°C as tourists chase sunrise and mist Phu Ruea chills to 7°C as tourists chase sunrise and mist Phu Ruea chills to 7°C as tourists chase sunrise and mist

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy