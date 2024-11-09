Tourists flock to Loei’s Phu Ruea mountain as temperature drops to 9°C

Hundreds of tourists braved the early morning chill and flocked to the top of Loei’s Phu Ruea mountain to enjoy the first rays of sunlight on Saturday.

The temperature on the mountain top was 9 degrees Celsius at 6.30am.

The mountain, which is a part of the Phu Ruea National Park, is about 1,365 metres above sea level.

Besides the refreshingly cool weather, tourists are also treated to a magnificent view of the sea of fog amid the green backdrop of lush forests. Many are seen taking selfies to immortalise this memorable experience.

Phu Ruea Café, a coffee shop located next to a parking lot near the mountain top, is another hotspot frequently visited by tourists. This lovely establishment is surrounded by pine trees and mountain views, offering a peaceful retreat for people escaping noise and pollution in the big cities.

An official of Phu Ruea National Park urged visitors to keep the mountain clean and only camp in designated areas to ensure safety and maintain order.

The national park is about 60 kilometres from downtown Mueang district. Those flying into Loei province can rent a car or a chartered bus from Loei Airport to the park.