The science student who dances for kings: How Thanthorn Sapsomboon is rewriting Thailand's cultural future

At 21, this Thai classical dancer balances royal performances with a mission to make ancient art forms relevant for Generation Z.

Most 21-year-olds would struggle to choose between science and the arts. Thanthorn Sapsomboon decided he didn't have to.

The Chulalongkorn University student has already achieved what many Thai classical dancers spend lifetimes pursuing: performing in the presence of His Majesty King Rama X and Her Majesty the Queen. Yet his journey to this pinnacle began not in a dance studio, but in a Science-Mathematics classroom.

"Studying science helped me understand the structure of the body — the muscular system, how to use breath rhythm to control weight and lightness," explains Thanthorn, who now majors in Thai Dance at the Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts. "It helps me understand my physical capabilities in movement and use my body appropriately."



Born in Bangkok and raised in Samut Songkhram, Thanthorn's path was set in motion at the Yuwa Silapin (Young Artists) programme at King Rama II Memorial Park. There, he discovered Thai Classical Dance — and it discovered him.

His dedication earned him the profound honour of performing during a royal audience with Her Royal Highness Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, a milestone that transformed a childhood interest into a life calling.