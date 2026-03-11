Global energy markets reel as crude prices rebound sharply at Asia open

Global oil markets were thrown back into turmoil on Wednesday morning (March 11) as crude prices rose again at the start of Asian trading, after investors were hit by rapidly shifting signals from President Donald Trump’s administration over the Iran war and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Bloomberg reported that oil prices moved higher in early Asian trade as markets struggled to digest conflicting messages from Washington over the conflict and the safety of tanker traffic through the narrow waterway near Iran. Reuters separately reported that uncertainty over whether the United States had escorted any ships through the strait added to the volatility.

West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery rose as much as 6.2% to US$88.59 a barrel after slumping 12% on Tuesday, one of the sharpest reversals in recent trading. Reuters said US crude had settled at US$83.45 on Tuesday, while Brent settled at US$87.80 after tumbling 11% on hopes of a possible de-escalation in the Middle East war.

The market has been whipped around this week by confusion over developments in the Gulf. Chris Wright, the US energy secretary, posted on social media that the US Navy had successfully escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz, but the post was later deleted.

The White House then said no such escort had taken place. A Department of Energy spokesperson said the clip had been removed after it was found to have been incorrectly captioned by staff.

The Strait of Hormuz normally carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas traffic. Reuters reported that shipping through the vital route has been severely disrupted, with many vessels staying put and the wider market closely watching for any sign that normal trade can resume.