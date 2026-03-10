Trump signals Iran war may be nearing end, sees global oil prices heading lower

President Donald Trump said the war with Iran would end soon and that oil prices would come down, striking an upbeat tone after crude prices surged above US$100 a barrel over the weekend and sent shockwaves through global financial markets.

Speaking at Trump National Doral near Miami, Trump said the United States was making major progress towards its military objectives and claimed the operation was close to completion.

He said some might even say the mission was almost complete.

Trump also declared that Iranian forces had been destroyed, saying more than 50 Iranian naval vessels had been wiped out and that Iran’s air force and air defence systems had been severely damaged.

He further claimed that Iran no longer had any leadership left and said everything had been destroyed.