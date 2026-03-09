Government to hold urgent energy meeting as oil tops US$100 a barrel

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said that at 4pm the government would hold an urgent meeting at Government House to jointly seek approaches and mechanisms for managing energy prices in both the short and medium term, in order to ease as much as possible the impact on the public and business sector.

As for reports that the Ministry of Energy will propose an emergency decree to relax regulations so that the Ministry of Finance can guarantee loans for the Oil Fuel Fund, he said the matter would be discussed at the meeting.

In dealing with energy prices amid the fighting in the Middle East, the government has previously used the Oil Fuel Fund mechanism to provide short-term support.

However, as global oil prices continued to rise this Monday morning (March 9, 2026), with oil climbing above US$100 a barrel, it has become necessary to review and promptly adjust the management plan before the matter is submitted to the Cabinet meeting tomorrow.