Thailand sees no fuel shortage as Auttapol vows supply security amid oil shock

Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon said on Monday (March 9) that Thailand would not face a fuel shortage despite the sharp rise in global oil prices, stressing that the country was expanding import sources beyond the Middle East and relying on PTT’s international trading network to keep supplies flowing. He said authorities had already prepared contingency measures to cushion any disruption as the conflict in the region intensified.

No shortage risk as Thailand broadens supply lines

Auttapol said Thailand had enough oil cover for around 95 days under current contingency planning, while the government had also rolled out wider emergency measures to protect domestic supply. These include tighter stock requirements, a temporary suspension of some fuel exports and the option of bringing in refined petroleum products if necessary.