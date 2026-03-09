Thailand sees no fuel shortage as Auttapol vows supply security amid oil shock

Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon said on Monday (March 9) that Thailand would not face a fuel shortage despite the sharp rise in global oil prices, stressing that the country was expanding import sources beyond the Middle East and relying on PTT’s international trading network to keep supplies flowing. He said authorities had already prepared contingency measures to cushion any disruption as the conflict in the region intensified.
Auttapol said Thailand had enough oil cover for around 95 days under current contingency planning, while the government had also rolled out wider emergency measures to protect domestic supply. These include tighter stock requirements, a temporary suspension of some fuel exports and the option of bringing in refined petroleum products if necessary.
He said the priority was to reassure the public that the country’s procurement system remained intact, even as energy markets reacted to disruption linked to the Strait of Hormuz. The minister added that Thailand was not relying on a single source of imports and had moved to reduce its exposure to Middle East supply risks.
At the same time, the government is continuing to cap diesel at 29.94 baht per litre nationwide to limit the impact on transport costs and household expenses. According to Auttapol, the Oil Fuel Fund is subsidising diesel by an average of 9.57 baht per litre, with about 700 million baht flowing out of the fund each day as of March 9. He said the current support could be maintained for at least another 15 days, with further measures to be reviewed if needed.
Auttapol also addressed complaints over diesel prices reaching 40.50 baht per litre in remote provinces such as Mae Hong Son, saying the problem stemmed mainly from high logistics costs and the role of middlemen. He said the ministry planned to let operators in remote areas buy directly from Section 7 fuel traders during crises so they could bypass intermediaries and reduce costs.
The minister also urged the public not to panic buy after unusually strong demand caused temporary strain on fuel deliveries. He said filling stations should continue selling normally to regular users such as farmers and fishermen, while stricter monitoring would target unusual bulk purchases aimed at hoarding or resale. Thailand, he said, has more than enough fuel for normal demand and does not need panic-driven stockpiling.