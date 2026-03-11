Record Year for Global Wealth as AI Boom Mints New Era of Billionaires

Global billionaire numbers swell to 3,428 as AI and market surges add $4 trillion to total wealth; 22 Thai nationals secure spots on the 2026 world rankings.
There has arguably never been a more lucrative era for the ultra-wealthy. Driven by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, robust stock markets, and accommodating fiscal policies, the 2026 World’s Billionaires list by Forbes has expanded to a record 3,428 individuals—an increase of 400 compared to last year.
According to data compiled on 1 March 2026, the collective net worth of this elite group has climbed to a staggering $20.1 trillion. The United States continues to dominate the rankings with 989 billionaires, while China (including Hong Kong) and India follow with 610 and 229 respectively.
The Rise of the ‘Trillionaire’ Candidate
Leading the charge is Elon Musk, whose wealth has performed a feat of financial gravity. The report highlights that Musk’s net worth has more than doubled over the past twelve months, reaching $839 billion.
This figure is now greater than the combined wealth of the world’s second, third, and fourth-richest people.
Musk, the mind behind Tesla and SpaceX, became the first person to breach the $500 billion mark in October 2025. By February 2026, he had surpassed $800 billion, placing him on a clear trajectory to become the world's first trillionaire.
Following in the tech titan's wake are Google co-founders Larry Page ($257 billion) and Sergey Brin ($237 billion), who both saw significant gains from the AI-driven tech rally.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump climbed to 645th place with a net worth of $6.5 billion, bolstered by cryptocurrency gains and the overturning of a significant civil fraud judgement in New York.
The top ten billionaires in the world in 2026:
(Net worth and source of wealth)
1. Elon Musk - $839 Billion; Tesla, SpaceX, xAI; USA
2. Larry Page - $257 Billion; Google (Alphabet); USA
3. Sergey Brin - $237 Billion; Google (Alphabet); USA
4. Jeff Bezos - $224 Billion; Amazon; USA
5. Mark Zuckerberg - $222 Billion; Meta (Facebook); USA
6. Larry Ellison - $190 Billion; Oracle; USA
7. Bernard Arnault & Family - $171 Billion; LVMH (Luxury Goods); France
8. Jensen Huang - $154 Billion; NVIDIA (AI Chips); USA
9. Warren Buffett - $149 Billion; Berkshire Hathaway; USA
10. Amancio Ortega - $148 Billion; Zara (Inditex); Spain
Thailand’s Industrial Titans
On the domestic front, Krungthep Turakij's reporter Nantiya Worapetcharayut reports that 22 Thai nationals have secured spots on this year's global list.
Dhanin Chearavanont, senior chairman of CP Group, remains Thailand’s wealthiest individual. Ranked 135th globally, his net worth rose to $19.9 billion, up from $15.2 billion last year.
The 22 Thai billionaires featured in the 2026 rankings:
Global Rank, Name, Net Worth (USD), Primary Source of Wealth
135. Dhanin Chearavanont - $19.9 Billion, Diversified (CP Group)
157. Sarath Ratanavadi - $18.1 Billion, Energy (Gulf Development)
251. Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi - $12.2 Billion, Beverages & Real Estate
528. Sumet Chearavanont - $7.3 Billion, CP Group
542. Jaran Chearavanont - $7.2 Billion, CP Group
908. Somurai Jarupanich - $4.7 Billion, Diversified
1108. Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth - $3.9 Billion, Healthcare & Airlines
1325. Sathien Sathientham - $3.2 Billion, Energy Drinks
1755. Manas Chearavanont - $2.4 Billion, CP Group
1755. Phongthep Chearavanont - $2.4 Billion, CP Group
1755. Prathip Chearavanont - $2.4 Billion, CP Group
1755. Somsri Lamsam - $2.4 Billion, Diversified
1913. Wichai Thongtang - $2.2 Billion, Healthcare & Investments
2481. Surin Upatkoon – $1.6 Billion, Telecoms & Insurance
2481. Thaksin Shinawatra - $1.6 Billion, Investments
2481. Harald Link - $1.6 Billion, Diversified (B.Grimm)
2600. William Heinecke - $1.5 Billion, Hotels & Hospitality
3017. Nutchamai Thanombooncharoen - $1.2 Billion, Energy Drinks
3017. Winai Teawsomboonkit - $1.2 Billion, Food & Agriculture
3185. Niti Osathanugrah - $1.1 Billion, Energy Drinks & Investments
3185. Prachak Tangkaravakoon - $1.1 Billion, Decorative Paints (TOA)
3185. Prayudh Mahagitsiri - $1.1 Billion, Coffee & Shipping
A Tech-Driven Elite
The 2026 list also marks a new milestone with 20 individuals now possessing fortunes exceeding $100 billion. Nearly half of this exclusive group derived their wealth from the technology and AI sectors, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who ranks 8th with $154 billion.
As the "AI explosion" continues to reshape global industries, the concentration of wealth at the very top appears to be accelerating at an unprecedented pace, leaving the world to watch as the race to the first trillion-dollar fortune enters its final lap.