Record Year for Global Wealth as AI Boom Mints New Era of Billionaires

Global billionaire numbers swell to 3,428 as AI and market surges add $4 trillion to total wealth; 22 Thai nationals secure spots on the 2026 world rankings.

There has arguably never been a more lucrative era for the ultra-wealthy. Driven by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, robust stock markets, and accommodating fiscal policies, the 2026 World’s Billionaires list by Forbes has expanded to a record 3,428 individuals—an increase of 400 compared to last year.

According to data compiled on 1 March 2026, the collective net worth of this elite group has climbed to a staggering $20.1 trillion. The United States continues to dominate the rankings with 989 billionaires, while China (including Hong Kong) and India follow with 610 and 229 respectively.

The Rise of the ‘Trillionaire’ Candidate

Leading the charge is Elon Musk, whose wealth has performed a feat of financial gravity. The report highlights that Musk’s net worth has more than doubled over the past twelve months, reaching $839 billion.

This figure is now greater than the combined wealth of the world’s second, third, and fourth-richest people.

Musk, the mind behind Tesla and SpaceX, became the first person to breach the $500 billion mark in October 2025. By February 2026, he had surpassed $800 billion, placing him on a clear trajectory to become the world's first trillionaire.

Following in the tech titan's wake are Google co-founders Larry Page ($257 billion) and Sergey Brin ($237 billion), who both saw significant gains from the AI-driven tech rally.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump climbed to 645th place with a net worth of $6.5 billion, bolstered by cryptocurrency gains and the overturning of a significant civil fraud judgement in New York.