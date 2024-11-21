LVMH’s Arnault opens Bangkok Forbes CEO summit with leadership insights

Arnault recounted LVMH’s journey, highlighting perilous times when belt-tightening and courage was required to overcome crises and move forward.

He stressed that family was at the core of the business.

“Our oldest mission is to go as far as we can to ensure long-term prosperity. Stability must always be our focus. One of LVMH’s key advantages is that it remains a family-owned company. My father, an exceptionally skilled engineer, successfully ran a construction business and entrusted me with its management. In turn, I have passed parts of the business to my children so they can continue to grow it. I strongly believe in involving the family in the company.”

That family ethos, he continued, extended to all LVMH employees, regardless of position.

“We are one family, under one roof, making everyone feel like true stakeholders in the company. This sense of belonging is at the heart of LVMH’s success.”

Rather than pursuing short-term profits, Arnault emphasised a mission of sustainable growth focused on effective allocation of resources.

“We often say within our company that profit is merely the outcome of long-term focus. What matters more is designing and developing the most beautiful and highest-quality products, while relying on minimal marketing. I know some may find this surprising, but as a luxury brand, our goal is to create something new that people will love for its uniqueness and special qualities.

“We don’t try to chase what people in the US or China might want. Instead, we trust our team to create products that resonate with people because of their innovation and exceptional quality. That is the essence of our approach,” Arnault explained.

