Global markets in turmoil as Trump sparks trade war with tariffs

The return to aggressive trade policies under the influence of the "Trump tariffs" is destabilising the global economic framework that has been built over decades.

The reemergence of the "America First" approach, coupled with the announcement of steep import taxes on goods from various countries, is not merely a trade strategy but a catalyst for a major trade conflict.

This conflict could provoke widespread retaliation, threatening the free trade system that has long been the foundation of shared global economic growth.