Indonesia and US seal tariff deal, with nickel access in return for exemptions

Indonesia and the United States have reached a tariff agreement, under which Washington will grant tariff exemptions for several key Indonesian commodity exports, Nikkei Asia reported.

The two sides intend to sign the agreement formally by the end of January, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said in Washington on Monday, after meeting US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

“The most important thing is safeguarding both sides’ interests, and we have discussed issues that matter to both Indonesia and the United States,” Hartarto said in an online press briefing.

He said Indonesia had secured “special tariff exemptions” for several major export products, including palm oil, coffee, cocoa and tea.

In return, the United States will receive access to Indonesia’s critical minerals, underscoring Washington’s push to secure strategic supply chains. Indonesia is the world’s largest producer of nickel, a key component in high-energy-density electric-vehicle batteries, and is also a major producer of copper, bauxite and tin.