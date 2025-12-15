Business warns government transition could hit economy, delay US tariff talks and chill investment

Thai business leaders have voiced concern that the dissolution of parliament and the shift to a caretaker government could disrupt key economic measures, undermine investor confidence and push back high-stakes tariff negotiations with the United States.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced the House dissolution on Friday, December 12, 2025, a move that business groups say could leave multiple government projects in limbo because a caretaker administration is limited in what it can approve.





Thanakorn Kasetsuwan, chairman the Thai National Shippers’ Council, said the private sector had been counting on ongoing stimulus measures to continue through January. However, he warned that policies still under consideration — or not yet clearly defined — may be paused while the Election Commission reviews whether they could influence politics.

On exports, he said there was growing anxiety about talks on a major US tariff agreement that had been expected to wrap up by year-end. With political uncertainty now in play, he said the deal could be postponed, adding pressure on exporters.