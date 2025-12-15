Cutting the fuel lifeline: Thailand tightens oil controls from the Gulf to Chong Mek

Thailand has stepped up efforts to choke off what security officials describe as a “lifeline” of fuel and strategic supplies potentially heading to Cambodia, expanding controls from maritime routes in the Gulf of Thailand to land crossings in the Northeast as border clashes drag on.

The push reflects a broader shift in the conflict from battlefield exchanges to pressure on logistics — with fuel treated not simply as a commodity, but as a strategic input that can sustain military operations and wider supply chains.

Fuel as a strategic supply

In prolonged conflict, fuel is central to mobility and operational readiness — powering everything from armoured vehicles and troop transports to naval assets and aircraft. Restricting access can therefore become a form of non-kinetic pressure, aimed at limiting an opponent’s capacity without escalating direct force.

Energy Ministry: exports to Cambodia halted

Veerapat Kiatfuengfoo, deputy permanent secretary at the Energy Ministry and the ministry’s spokesperson, said that since unrest escalated, authorities had asked all oil traders to stop exporting fuel to Cambodia — a request he said had been strictly followed.

He said Thailand has halted fuel exports to Cambodia “100%” since July 2025, under close supervision by the Department of Energy Business, which requires exporters to report volumes every time.