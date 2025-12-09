Fuel supplies ‘more than sufficient’ for military and public during border crisis

Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon insisted that Thailand has more than enough fuel to support both the armed forces and the public amid the ongoing clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border.

He said fuel reserves have been prepared at sufficient levels and that the Energy Ministry has been in continuous coordination with the military, including on refuelling points, to ensure adequate supplies for Thai military operations.

Auttapol added that some petrol stations in risk areas have had to close, but those in safe zones will be designated as fuel service hubs for the police, military and civilians.

“People do not need to worry about fuel reserves. Stocks in the affected areas have been prepared at sufficient levels for several days,” he said, explaining that, as a rule of thumb, fuel reserves for the military during a period of clashes are planned for at least 45 days.

“In this critical situation, the Energy Ministry is working closely with the armed forces to decide where and how to fully supply fuel. The ministry is ready to deliver whatever the military needs,” he said.