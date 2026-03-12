Fuel prices slashed in Vietnam as stabilisation fund deployed

According to a joint decision by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance, the price of RON95-III petrol – the most widely used grade – fell by VND3,880 to VND25,240 (US$0.95) per litre.

E5 RON92 biofuel also dropped by VND3,620 to VND22,950 per litre.

Oil products were reduced by between VND4,240 and VND7,970 per litre or kilogramme, depending on the product. Diesel now costs VND26,470 per litre, kerosene VND24,410 per litre and mazut VND19,000 per kilogram.