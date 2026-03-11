Vietnam PM orders no energy shortages under any circumstances

At the meeting, participants analysed and assessed developments in the Middle East conflict, as well as its potential impact on global energy supplies, particularly crude oil.

They also discussed forecasts for global oil prices in the coming period, outlined possible scenarios that may arise, and proposed response measures to help mitigate risks and ensure energy security.

The PM said timely, flexible and effective responses have helped minimise the negative impact of developments in the Middle East and fluctuations in the global petroleum market on the Vietnamese economy, as well as on domestic production, business activities and consumer demand.

Affirming the determination to ensure that energy shortages do not occur under any circumstances, the leader said the Government had promptly established its energy security task force.

He noted that he has held discussions with international leaders, while the Government has issued urgent directives to respond in a timely manner.

Ministries, sectors and major state-owned groups have actively implemented measures within their respective mandates, including stepping up energy diplomacy and promoting domestic fuel production and supply.