Thailand signals major energy shift with plan to open Andaman petroleum blocks as Gulf reserves decline

Although Thailand contributes less than 1% of global carbon emissions, it ranks among the 17 countries most at risk from climate impacts, prompting the government to move its Net Zero target forward from 2065 to 2050 in order to keep pace with regional competitors like Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

The Minister acknowledged that Thailand’s energy security is under pressure due to declining gas reserves in the Gulf of Thailand and the deadlocked maritime dispute with Cambodia, which makes short-term progress impossible. As a result, the government has shifted its strategy towards the Andaman Sea, where studies indicate high geological potential within areas fully managed by Thailand.

“The Andaman will definitely be opened,” Auttapol said, stressing that exploration there would not only strengthen energy security but also supply Thailand with a new generation of domestic energy sources to meet soaring electricity demand driven by EV adoption, data centre growth and extreme heat. He added that peak demand in 2026 is expected to rival last year’s record highs.

He emphasised that Thailand’s energy policy must maintain a balance between security, sustainability and affordability. Over-prioritising any one pillar, he warned, would harm both the public and the country’s competitiveness. Securing new energy sources is therefore “the heart of this balance.”