Big Mountain 2025 begins! Heading to Khao Yai for Thailand’s biggest music festival

If you’ve got your ticket, it’s time to plan your trip!

Join the Big Mountain 2025 music festival — “Mun Mongkol Mak” — held at The Ocean Khao Yai for two full days and nights this coming Saturday and Sunday, December 6–7, 2025. Find out who’s performing, when they’re on stage, and what you need to prepare.

Before entering the festival grounds, make sure to review the parking arrangements, motorcycle taxi fees, and transport options to avoid overcharging.

Big Mountain 2025: BMMF15 returns with non-stop energy

The phenomenon is back — Big Mountain Music Festival 2025 (BMMF15), known as Thailand’s biggest music festival, returns for its 15th edition.

This year’s festival comes with the auspicious theme “Mun Mongkol Mak”, promising an unforgettable experience across the expansive grounds of The Ocean Khao Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima. Expect cool mountain breezes and winter vibes throughout the two-day, two-night celebration on December 6–7, 2025.

Dubbed the “mountain that never sleeps”, BMMF gathers young crowds, chill-out enthusiasts, and music lovers of all ages to enjoy more than 100 Thai and international artists across multiple stages.