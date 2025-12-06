Big Mountain 2025 begins! Heading to Khao Yai for Thailand’s biggest music festival

If you’ve got your ticket, it’s time to plan your trip!
Join the Big Mountain 2025 music festival — “Mun Mongkol Mak” — held at The Ocean Khao Yai for two full days and nights this coming Saturday and Sunday, December 6–7, 2025. Find out who’s performing, when they’re on stage, and what you need to prepare.
Before entering the festival grounds, make sure to review the parking arrangements, motorcycle taxi fees, and transport options to avoid overcharging.
Big Mountain 2025: BMMF15 returns with non-stop energy
The phenomenon is back — Big Mountain Music Festival 2025 (BMMF15), known as Thailand’s biggest music festival, returns for its 15th edition.
This year’s festival comes with the auspicious theme “Mun Mongkol Mak”, promising an unforgettable experience across the expansive grounds of The Ocean Khao Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima. Expect cool mountain breezes and winter vibes throughout the two-day, two-night celebration on December 6–7, 2025.
Dubbed the “mountain that never sleeps”, BMMF gathers young crowds, chill-out enthusiasts, and music lovers of all ages to enjoy more than 100 Thai and international artists across multiple stages.
Where is BMMF15 held? Check the exact location!
For festivalgoers planning to travel, mark this down:
• Venue: The Ocean Khao Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima
• Dates: 6–7 December 2025 (2 days, 2 nights)
Updated artist line-up for BMMF15 — all stages included
The moment everyone has been waiting for! Big Mountain 2025 brings more than 100 artists across seven main stages — you’ll need to walk fast to catch them all. Check which artists perform on which stage and when.
Seven stages of non-stop excitement
• Ferris Wheel Stage – Hell Carousel Stage
• Cow Stage – Block Stage
• Red Stage – Black Stage
• HARN Stage – EGG Stage
• RUMWONG BAR
• Chic Stage – DISTRICT’s Jai
• Red Roof Stage – Cottage Stage
Don’t forget to prepare your playlist for all stages before heading out for your Big Mountain adventure.
What to prepare before entering the festival? Parking & motorcycle taxi fares — everything you need to know
Aside from warming up your voice and your energy, transport and accommodation planning is crucial, as tens of thousands of people attend the festival each year.
Motorcycle taxi fare estimates for Big Mountain Music Festival 15
If you’re parking far from the venue or staying nearby, motorcycle taxis (win motosai) are a quick option — but make sure you know standard pricing to avoid overcharging.
Important reminder:
Accommodation in Khao Yai near BMMF15 fills up extremely quickly during the festival period, and prices may rise. Book early!
Big Mountain 2025: BMMF15 is a must for every concert lover. Get your energy ready, embrace the theme “Mun Mongkol Mak”, and enjoy one of the most memorable weekends of your life.
Source/Photos: Big Mountain Music Festival