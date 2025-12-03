Phuket’s vegetarian festival and Surat Thani’s Chak Phra win global event awards

Thailand has once again made a mark on the global stage as Phuket's "Vegetarian Festival" won the Outstanding Economic Impact Award at the Host City Awards 2025.

Meanwhile, Surat Thani's "Chak Phra" (Pulling the Buddha) festival was named a Top 4 finalist in the Best Event Engagement & Fan Growth category, competing alongside major global events in Glasgow, UK.

Phuket’s win comes in the year marking the 200th anniversary of the Vegetarian Festival, reinforcing the economic and social power of Thai cultural heritage. While Surat Thani did not take home the top prize, its inclusion in the top four highlights the festival's remarkable ability to engage and grow its audience globally.