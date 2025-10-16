UTCC predicts 45.9bn baht spending for Vegetarian Festival this month

The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) has estimated that spending during this year’s Vegetarian Festival will reach 45.903 billion baht.

UTCC rector Thanawat Pholwichai, who also serves as director of the university’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting (CEBF), said spending during the festival — from October 21 to 29 — is expected to increase by only 2% from last year’s level of 45.003 billion baht.

Thanawat said spending by worshippers and tourists is likely to rise only slightly, as most Thais remain cautious about their expenses.