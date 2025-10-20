Yaowarat Vegetarian Festival Kicks Off

Culinary and Cultural Highlights

A key feature of the 2025 festival will be the ceremonial cooking of an auspicious vegetarian dish: the "50 Years Thai-Chinese Unity Fried Noodles," prepared in a large wok by master chefs from the Grand China Bangkok Hotel.

Beyond the religious parades, the festival offers an unparalleled culinary experience, with over 120 stalls selling a variety of vegetarian street food lining both sides of Yaowarat Road throughout the period.

Attendees can also visit a special sales zone from event sponsors, which will offer promotions and a lucky draw.

Customers spending 100 ิaht will receive a coupon for a chance to win prizes such as home electronics, with a grand prize of free food for a year from the sponsors.

Dedicated photo corners and the best viewpoints to capture the decorative lights of Yaowarat will also be available for visitors.

Source: Plubplachai 2 Metropolitan Police Station