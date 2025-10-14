Bangkok marks 50 years of Thailand–China ties with Yaowarat vegetarian festival

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025

BMA to host Yaowarat Vegetarian Festival 2025 under the theme “50 years of Thailand–China friendship”, featuring parades, temple rituals and 120 vegetarian food stalls from October 20–29.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will host the annual Yaowarat Vegetarian Festival 2025 under the theme “50 Years of Thailand–China Friendship” from October 20 to 29 at the Royal Jubilee Gate on Yaowarat Road.

The event commemorates the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China while preserving the century-old tradition of the Yaowarat vegetarian festival. 

Visitors can pay homage to sacred deities brought together at the main ceremonial site and enjoy hygienic and safe vegetarian dishes.

Ceremonial highlights

The spiritual section of the event comprises three key parts:

  • Sacred precinct: The Royal Jubilee Gate serves as the main ceremonial venue, revered by Yaowarat residents and traditionally welcoming members of the Royal Family.
     
  • Legends of 22 shrines: Incense ashes from 22 Chinese shrines around Yaowarat will be collected and enshrined at the Royal Jubilee Gate, symbolising unity and faith among devotees from across the world.
     
  • Spirit of faith: A grand procession will feature 12 Taoist deities, along with thousand-armed Guan Yin and the Medicine God, enshrined for worship at the Royal Jubilee Gate.

Culinary and cultural events

The highlight will be the giant vegetarian wok cooking show, “50-Year Thai–Chinese Noodle Harmony,” led by master chefs from Grand China Bangkok Hotel. A total of 1,550 servings will be distributed for free at the opening ceremony on Tuesday, October 21.

Visitors can also enjoy spectacular parades, including the floral float of Guan Yin, lion and dragon dances, and various cultural processions from sponsors.

Over 120 vegetarian food stalls will line both sides of Yaowarat Road throughout the 10-day event, offering delicious and hygienic dishes. 

There will also be promotional booths selling discounted products with lucky-draw coupons for prizes such as refrigerators, 55-inch TVs, microwaves, rice cookers, blenders, BBQ grills and air fryers.

Special zones will feature photogenic corners and the best night-light views of Yaowarat.

Bangkok marks 50 years of Thailand–China ties with Yaowarat vegetarian festival

Parade schedule

  • October 20 (2–4pm): Procession of 12 Taoist deities from Wat Lokanukroh to the Royal Jubilee Gate.
     
  • October 21 (4–10pm): Grand opening parade featuring floral floats, lion and dragon dances, and cultural troupes.
     
  • October 26 (2–9pm): Krathong purification parade.
     
  • October 29 (5–7pm): Closing procession returning the deities to Wat Lokanukroh.
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy