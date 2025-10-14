Bangkok marks 50 years of Thailand–China ties with Yaowarat vegetarian festival

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will host the annual Yaowarat Vegetarian Festival 2025 under the theme “50 Years of Thailand–China Friendship” from October 20 to 29 at the Royal Jubilee Gate on Yaowarat Road.

The event commemorates the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China while preserving the century-old tradition of the Yaowarat vegetarian festival.

Visitors can pay homage to sacred deities brought together at the main ceremonial site and enjoy hygienic and safe vegetarian dishes.