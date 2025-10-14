Bangkok marks 50 years of Thailand–China ties with Yaowarat vegetarian festival

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will host the annual Yaowarat Vegetarian Festival 2025 under the theme “50 Years of Thailand–China Friendship” from October 20 to 29 at the Royal Jubilee Gate on Yaowarat Road.
The event commemorates the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China while preserving the century-old tradition of the Yaowarat vegetarian festival.
Visitors can pay homage to sacred deities brought together at the main ceremonial site and enjoy hygienic and safe vegetarian dishes.
The spiritual section of the event comprises three key parts:
Culinary and cultural events
The highlight will be the giant vegetarian wok cooking show, “50-Year Thai–Chinese Noodle Harmony,” led by master chefs from Grand China Bangkok Hotel. A total of 1,550 servings will be distributed for free at the opening ceremony on Tuesday, October 21.
Visitors can also enjoy spectacular parades, including the floral float of Guan Yin, lion and dragon dances, and various cultural processions from sponsors.
Over 120 vegetarian food stalls will line both sides of Yaowarat Road throughout the 10-day event, offering delicious and hygienic dishes.
There will also be promotional booths selling discounted products with lucky-draw coupons for prizes such as refrigerators, 55-inch TVs, microwaves, rice cookers, blenders, BBQ grills and air fryers.
Special zones will feature photogenic corners and the best night-light views of Yaowarat.