Mall operator expects health-conscious people to spend during veggie fest

A leading mall operator is confident that the annual Vegetable Festival, which kicked off on Wednesday and will run until next Friday (October 11), will help boost spending in the consumer market in the third quarter of this year.

Voralak Tulaporn, chief marketing officer of The Mall Group, said on Friday that despite the stagnating economy, several consumers have shown interest in the Vegetable Festival this year, thanks to the growing trend of health-conscious eating.

“Modern consumers and seniors are both interested in maintaining a vegetarian diet but in different forms,” she said. “Older consumers simply avoid meat, while younger consumers often lean towards fusion foods and innovative plant-based dishes that also feature interesting presentations.”

Voralak added that the Vegetable Festival events held at The Mall’s various shopping complexes this year have garnered attention of several consumers, which also increase the number of mall visitors.

The Mall has organised the event “Legendary J-Fest” for the 25th time this year, featuring over 300 booths of vegetarian restaurants and street food vendors who will showcase over 3,000 vegetarian dishes.

Among the highlighted booths are Tang Jai Yoo Restaurant, Kui Chai Je Toi, Je Ngor's Kitchen, Khao Tom Plaeng Nam, Sai Noi Mushroom Cottage, and Premium Craft Pizza.

The event will run until October 10 at The Mall Bang Kapi, Bang Khae, Tha Phra, Ngamwongwan, and Korat.