1–2M baht compensation for all SAO building victims: Ministry

Boonsong Thapchaiyuth, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour, visited the site of the State Audit Office building collapse caused by the earthquake on Saturday (April 5) to offer support to Ministry staff and volunteers working at the scene.

Boonsong stated that the Ministry of Labour is ready to support and assist foreign workers in Thailand who have been affected by the incident, treating them equally to Thai nationals.

The process involves relatives submitting a petition to the Ministry, which will approve compensation payments for the injured and deceased within 15 days, regardless of whether they are part of the social security system. The initial compensation amount ranges from approximately 1 to 2 million baht.