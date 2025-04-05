1–2M baht compensation for all SAO building victims: Ministry

Boonsong Thapchaiyuth, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour, visited the site of the State Audit Office building collapse caused by the earthquake on Saturday (April 5) to offer support to Ministry staff and volunteers working at the scene.
Boonsong stated that the Ministry of Labour is ready to support and assist foreign workers in Thailand who have been affected by the incident, treating them equally to Thai nationals.
The process involves relatives submitting a petition to the Ministry, which will approve compensation payments for the injured and deceased within 15 days, regardless of whether they are part of the social security system. The initial compensation amount ranges from approximately 1 to 2 million baht.
For those within the social security system, employers are responsible for compensation.
In the case of injuries, the Ministry of Labour, through the Social Security Office and the Workmen’s Compensation Fund, will cover medical expenses until treatment is completed.
As for those who became unemployed due to the earthquake, the Ministry will provide unemployment benefits of 7,500 baht per month for six months.
For those not registered with the social security system, a separate assessment will be conducted to provide compensation from outside the official fund, with equal treatment for all nationalities.
Authorities are currently verifying the exact number of workers present at the site during the incident, with an estimate expected by April 7–8.
“The Ministry of Labour is committed to providing equal care for workers of all nationalities, both Thai and foreign,” said Boonsong. “Initial compensation for the families of the deceased will be at least 1 million baht, while the injured will receive medical care until full recovery. Unemployed workers will receive 7,500 baht per month for six months. These workers are all vital to driving the economy forward.”