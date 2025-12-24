Heavy rain alert for South’s east coast from December 25–28

The Southern East Coast Meteorological Centre issued its second advisory on Wednesday, December 24, warning of heavy to very heavy rain across the South’s eastern seaboard from December 25–28.

The centre said the northeast monsoon had strengthened and was covering the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea, bringing increased rainfall. Heavy to very heavy downpours are forecast in parts of Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

Residents were urged to watch for thunderstorms and strong gusts, as well as the risk of flash floods, forest runoff, river overflows and landslides in hillside and foothill areas.