Japan\'s Prince Hisahito starts college life

Prince Hisahito, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito, who is second in line to the throne, became a student at the College of Biological Sciences of the university's School of Life and Environmental Sciences.

"I feel anxious about my new life, but I will cherish each and every experience I have from now on," he said.

"I plan to ride my bicycle to get around the campus between classes." Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko did not attend the ceremony.