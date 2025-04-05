Nintendo delays US pre-orders for Switch 2

Nintendo Co. said Friday that it will delay US preorders for its Switch 2 new Switch video game console after US President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs this week.

Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 in the United States will not start on Wednesday in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions, the company said.

The launch date of June 5 is unchanged, Nintendo said.

 

The company did not discuss whether the console's suggested retail price will be affected by the tariffs.

There are social media posts from potential buyers expressing concerns about the potential for higher prices.

