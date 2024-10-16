Thai Vegetarian Festival must evolve to stay relevant: survey

Hakuhodo suggested promoting the Vegetarian Festival to younger generations by organising talk shows where Gen X can share ideas about practices and meals during the festival.

Events for Gen Y and Z should allow them to enjoy and adapt the Vegetarian Festival to suit their lifestyles, said Duangkaew Chaisurivirat, associate strategic planning director.

She said the festival could also support victims of annual flooding, with events like “buy one, get one free” campaigns to provide assistance and strengthen brand-customer relations.

The 10-day annual festival, held from October 2-11 this year, sees yellow flags fly at markets, food stalls, restaurants and shops to promote the vegetarian lifestyle as a way of cleansing mind, spirit and body.