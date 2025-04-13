Thaksin says he advised Myanmar junta to hold peace talks

Concerns Over Thailand’s Stance on Myanmar

Thaksin acknowledged that his meeting with Min Aung Hlaing came amid concerns raised by Thai academics. They had warned his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, to avoid close ties with the junta, fearing that Thailand might be perceived as supporting the military regime.

Junta Leader Open to Dialogue, Thaksin Claims

Thaksin claimed that Min Aung Hlaing was receptive to his suggestions and said further discussions might be required before formal peace talks could commence.

“He heeded my advice, and I may need to talk to him several more times before a peace dialogue can begin,” Thaksin said.

No Support for Junta Elections Without Peace First

Thaksin noted that he avoided discussing Myanmar’s planned elections, recognising ASEAN’s stance against holding elections without first engaging in peace talks and releasing political prisoners.

Ongoing Conflict in Post-Coup Myanmar

Since the military coup in February 2021, Myanmar has been embroiled in widespread conflict and political instability. A broad resistance movement—comprising ethnic armed organisations (EAOs) and pro-democracy forces—continues to challenge the junta's authority.

The military has proposed elections, but these are widely dismissed as illegitimate by opposition groups. The National Unity Government (NUG), formed by ousted lawmakers, functions as a parallel government.

International pressure remains strong, with repeated calls for the junta to end violence, release political detainees, and enter negotiations with opposition forces.

