Thaksin says he advised Myanmar junta to hold peace talks

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra revealed on Sunday that he met Myanmar junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing during an international summit in Bangkok earlier this month. Thaksin said he advised the military leader to engage in peace talks with Myanmar’s resistance movement.
Thaksin confirmed that the meeting took place during the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit held in Bangkok on 4 April.
“I had a chance to talk to him because I would like to see peace restored in Myanmar,” Thaksin said.
Thaksin added that he had previously communicated with global superpowers, expressing Thailand’s desire to see an end to violence in Myanmar through peaceful dialogue.
“I used to tell all superpowers that Thailand would like to see an end to the violence in Myanmar through peace dialogues,” he said.
He explained that talking directly to the junta was necessary to find a pathway to peace and that Thailand was ready to act as a mediator between the junta and the resistance.
Thaksin acknowledged that his meeting with Min Aung Hlaing came amid concerns raised by Thai academics. They had warned his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, to avoid close ties with the junta, fearing that Thailand might be perceived as supporting the military regime.
Thaksin claimed that Min Aung Hlaing was receptive to his suggestions and said further discussions might be required before formal peace talks could commence.
“He heeded my advice, and I may need to talk to him several more times before a peace dialogue can begin,” Thaksin said.
Thaksin noted that he avoided discussing Myanmar’s planned elections, recognising ASEAN’s stance against holding elections without first engaging in peace talks and releasing political prisoners.
Since the military coup in February 2021, Myanmar has been embroiled in widespread conflict and political instability. A broad resistance movement—comprising ethnic armed organisations (EAOs) and pro-democracy forces—continues to challenge the junta's authority.
The military has proposed elections, but these are widely dismissed as illegitimate by opposition groups. The National Unity Government (NUG), formed by ousted lawmakers, functions as a parallel government.
International pressure remains strong, with repeated calls for the junta to end violence, release political detainees, and enter negotiations with opposition forces.