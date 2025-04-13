A look into the stock portfolio of the Mahagitsiri family

At this moment, one of the hottest topics is the business dispute between Nestlé and Quality Coffee Products Co., Ltd. (QCP), a joint venture between Nestlé and the Mahagitsiri family, who have held equal 50/50 shares since 1990.
The company has a registered capital of 500 million baht and is currently at the centre of public attention.
Chalermchai Mahagitsiri, one of QCP’s shareholders, filed a lawsuit with the Minburi Civil Court on April 3, 2025.
The court subsequently issued a temporary injunction prohibiting Nestlé from producing, outsourcing, distributing, or importing instant coffee products under the Nescafé trademark in Thailand. As a result, Nestlé has been unable to distribute products to its business partners.
On April 8, 2025, Nestlé submitted a petition opposing the court's injunction.
On April 12, 2025, Nestlé Thailand issued a letter to business partners. The letter shared an important update: the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court had ruled in favour of Nestlé, recognizing it as the sole owner of the Nescafé trademarks in Thailand.
The decision, which came into effect on April 11, 2025, allows the company to resume its operations and product distribution under the Nescafé brand nationwide.
The Mahagitsiri family was recently ranked 10th in Thailand and 1,462nd globally on Forbes’ 2025 list of the world’s wealthiest individuals, with an estimated net worth of US$2.5 billion.
According to a review by Krungthep Turakij, the family's investment portfolio in Thai stocks is valued at over 3.3 billion baht.
Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited (TTA)
Total value: THB1.8 billion
Chalermchai Mahagitsiri is the largest shareholder with 153,703,517 shares, representing 8.43%, valued at THB566 million.
Chalermchai Mahagitsiri (as an individual) is also the third-largest shareholder with 123,975,642 shares (6.80%), worth THB456 million.
Ussana Mahagitsiri is the fourth-largest shareholder with 99,866,937 shares (5.48%), worth THB366 million.
Prayudh Mahagitsiri ranks sixth with 87,531,758 shares (4.80%), valued at THB322 million.
Suwimon Mahagitsiri ranks tenth with 42,325,623 shares (2.32%), valued at THB156 million.
Thai Future Incorporation Public Company Limited (TFI)
Total value: THB691 million
Ausana Mahagitsiri is the largest shareholder with 7,390,296,061 shares (43.92%), worth THB370 million.
Chalermchai Mahagitsiri is the second-largest shareholder with 6,004,203,834 shares (35.68%), valued at THB300 million.
Ausanee Mahagitsiri is the fifth-largest shareholder with 303,697,894 shares (1.80%), valued at THB15 million.
Suwimon Mahagitsiri ranks ninth with 118,508,817 shares (0.70%), worth THB6 million.
Saha-Union Public Company Limited (SUC)
Chalermchai Mahagitsiri is the fifth-largest shareholder with 14,949,600 shares (4.98%), valued at THB422 million.
PM Thoresen Asia Holdings Public Company Limited (PMTA)
Total value: THB84 million
Chalermchai Mahagitsiri is the second-largest shareholder with 9,070,894 shares (8.96%), valued at THB69 million.
Ausana Mahagitsiri is the third-largest shareholder with 1,432,231 shares (1.42%), valued at THB11 million.
Suwimon Mahagitsiri ranks twelfth with 563,321 shares (0.56%), worth THB4 million.
Triple i Logistics Public Company Limited (III)
Chalermchai Mahagitsiri is the tenth-largest shareholder with 37,692,899 shares (4.67%), valued at THB185 million.
Thai O.P.P. Public Company Limited (TOPP)
Prayudh Mahagitsiri is the ninth-largest shareholder with 150,500 shares (2.51%), worth THB23 million.
Power Solution Technologies Public Company Limited (PSTC)
Chalermchai Mahagitsiri ranks twelfth with 37,845,000 shares (1.09%), valued at THB16 million.
Stella X Public Company Limited (STELLA) (formerly Nusasiri PCL)
Chalermchai Mahagitsiri ranks twenty-fourth with 78,047,400 shares (0.53%), worth THB16 million.
Asia Network International Public Company Limited (ANI)
Chalermchai Mahagitsiri is the third-largest shareholder with 4,700,000 shares (0.25%), valued at THB13 million.
Millcon Steel Public Company Limited (MILL)
Chalermchai Mahagitsiri ranks twentieth with 53,393,164 shares (0.87%), worth THB5 million.
All Energy and Utility Public Company Limited (AE)
Chalermchai Mahagitsiri is the tenth-largest shareholder with 29,000,000 shares (0.56%), valued at THB3 million.
Unique Mining Services Public Company Limited (UMS)
Prayudh Mahagitsiri is the second-largest shareholder with 6,558,900 shares (0.51%), worth THB2 million.