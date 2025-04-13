A look into the stock portfolio of the Mahagitsiri family

At this moment, one of the hottest topics is the business dispute between Nestlé and Quality Coffee Products Co., Ltd. (QCP), a joint venture between Nestlé and the Mahagitsiri family, who have held equal 50/50 shares since 1990.

The company has a registered capital of 500 million baht and is currently at the centre of public attention.

Chalermchai Mahagitsiri, one of QCP’s shareholders, filed a lawsuit with the Minburi Civil Court on April 3, 2025.

The court subsequently issued a temporary injunction prohibiting Nestlé from producing, outsourcing, distributing, or importing instant coffee products under the Nescafé trademark in Thailand. As a result, Nestlé has been unable to distribute products to its business partners.

On April 8, 2025, Nestlé submitted a petition opposing the court's injunction.

On April 12, 2025, Nestlé Thailand issued a letter to business partners. The letter shared an important update: the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court had ruled in favour of Nestlé, recognizing it as the sole owner of the Nescafé trademarks in Thailand.

The decision, which came into effect on April 11, 2025, allows the company to resume its operations and product distribution under the Nescafé brand nationwide.