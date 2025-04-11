Court schedules emergency hearing in Nestlé dispute on April 17

On April 3, the court issued a temporary injunction prohibiting Nestlé, the sole proprietor of the Nescafé brand, from conducting any business activities related to Nescafé products in Thailand.
The injunction followed legal proceedings initiated by Chalermchai Mahagitsiri, a shareholder in Quality Coffee Products (QCP), the former Thai manufacturer of Nescafé.
However, on Tuesday (April 8), Nestlé’s legal representative submitted a petition requesting an emergency investigation. The defendant has also prepared 11 witnesses to testify in a bid to have the injunction lifted.
The witnesses include individuals affected by the dispute, such as farmers, suppliers and transport companies, with Nestlé claiming losses of approximately 68.7 million baht per day as a result.
Meanwhile, Chalermchai and his associates, acting as plaintiffs, have submitted an objection and requested permission to present their own witnesses at the emergency hearing.